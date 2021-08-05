iQOO 8 Series First To Employ Samsung E5 Amoled Display With 2K Resolution; Best-In-Class Display? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is consistently dropping teasers revealing key details of the upcoming iQOO 8 smartphone lineup. The iQOO 8 Pro is expected to debut alongside the standard model on August 17 in China. Amongst the key features which have been revealed by the teasers and the leaks are the Snapdragon 888+ processor, up to 12GB RAM, and more. The company has now confirmed the iQOO 8 series' display specifications which corroborate with all the rumours. Yes, we are looking at a high-resolution 2K display as suggested by the leaks. What else do you need to know? Read on below:

Does iQOO 8 Series Features The Most High-End Smartphone Display?

The iQOO 8 series is rumoured to be amongst one of the most powerful smartphones of the modern market. We already are aware of the new-age Snapdragon 888 Plus processor which is expected to drive the majority of the flagships this year and next. It is expected to be the first commercial smartphone lineup to be powered by the SD 888 Plus SoC.

However, the processor only isn't the key highlight. The iQOO 8's display is also high-end and would probably be the most powerful in its segment. Rumours are rife that iQOO will be using Samsung's E5 AMOLED display on the iQOO 8 series. The same has been confirmed by the company itself via a new official teaser.

The teaser poster shared by the company confirms the iQOO 8 to be the first smartphone lineup in the world to employ Samsung's fifth-generation high-resolution AMOLED display. The teaser poster confirms the iQOO 8 series display will have 1 billion colour support and a pixel density of 517 PPI. The panel is also confirmed to support 2K screen resolution.

Additionally, the teaser images also showcase the slim bezels surrounding the panel and a punch-hole positioned at the centre for the selfie camera. The online reports also suggest up to 1500 nits of peak brightness levels which will allow for clear visibility under direct sunlight.

We already have mentioned the remaining leaked features. To recap, the iQOO 8 series is expected with Snapdragon 888 Plus processor combined with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Both iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro are said to come with 4GB virtual RAM support.

The flagship smartphones will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The firmware is said to be Android 11 OS. The recent 3C certification confirmed 160W fast charging support.

