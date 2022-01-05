iQOO 9, 9 Pro Specifications Tipped; Emerges At Tenna Before Launch News oi-Megha Rawat

iQOO smartphones with model numbers V2171A and V2172A have been discovered on Chinese certification systems such as 3C and TENAA. The iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro smartphones will be unveiled in China tonight at 7:30 p.m. (local time). Both phones' TENAA listings have been updated to include all of their specifications, revealing what to expect from the iQOO 9 series.

The first piece of information comes in the form of a Weibo leak that was reshared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The iQoo 9 series will include the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones. The insider also disclosed the devices' important specifications. iQoo has already validated some of these characteristics in prior reports.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications

While the iQoo 9 is rumored to have a full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display, the pro model is said to have a 2K Samsung E5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoCs will be used in the phones, along with an "improved version" of LPDDR5 RAM and an "overclocking version" of UFS 3.1 storage.

A VC three-dimensional heat dissipation system will be included on both phones. Both phones are believed to have 4,700mAh batteries that can be charged at 120W. The Pro model is expected to include 50W wireless charging capabilities.The iQOO 9 weighs 206.1 grams and measures 164.55 x 76.7 x 8.37mm. The display is a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ AMOLED. It will include a punch-hole screen with a flat design.

The iQOO 9 Pro, features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The iQOO 9 Pro's punch-hole screen has curved edges. The item weighs 202.69 grams and is 164.81 x 75.2 x 9.21mm.

The OriginOS Ocean / iQOO UI-based Android 12 OS will power the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro. Both devices will have 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM and a native storage of 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Camera Details

According to the image released on Weibo, both the iQoo 9 and iQoo9 Pro will be equipped with triple rear camera systems. The standard model will have a 50MP camera, a 13MP camera, and a 12MP camera. Two 50MP sensors and a 16MP third sensor are believed to be included in the Pro model.

The smartphones will be equipped with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, according to an iQoo post on Weibo. The image on Weibo suggests the phone will sport a 7P lens with Gimbal Stabilization.In a separate post, iQoo hinted that the iQoo 9 Pro would use a 150-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor, similar to what Realme hinted for the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The ultra-wide-angle lens is not known to be combined with a sensor. The phone will also have a fisheye mode, which is intended to capture extreme ultra-wide-angle photographs, according to the post.

It has posted four pics, two of which are ordinary shots and the other two are fisheye images. Other than the 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, little information on the camera sensors has been released. In China, the phones will be released on January 5th.

