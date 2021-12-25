iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro Launch Date Leaked: Camera Details Confirmed News oi-Vivek

The iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro are the upcoming flagship smartphones from Vivo's sub-brand iQOO. These devices are powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, the launch date of the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro has been leaked online and they are coming to the market sooner than we expected.

According to the leaked poster, the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro will make their debut on January 5, which is just two weeks away. This means we get to see a lot of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones launching in the first and second week of January 2022.

Just like most of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered devices, the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro will be initially launched in China and are expected to be made available in the remaining markets in the coming days. Hence, the launch on January 5th is happening in China, and the device is likely to go on sale the very next day.

iQOO 9 Camera Details

According to the leaked launch poster, the iQOO 9 will have a triple camera setup with OIS technology on the primary sensor. The camera layout is quite big, similar to what we have seen on the Vivo X60 series of smartphones. Along with that, there is also a tall LED flash unit, which has both warm and cool LEDs.

Both the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro are expected to have similar specifications with just a few changes. The iQOO 9 Pro is likely to feature a big 6.78-inch QHD+ curved OLED display, while the non-pro model will feature a flat 1080p OLED display. Both panels will support a 120Hz refresh rate and are likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQOO 9 is said to feature a 4700 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and the battery capacity of the iQOO 9 Pro is also said to be similar to the regular model with fast 120W wired charging and the device might even support fast wireless charging. This makes the iQOO 9 Pro the very first smartphone from the brand with support for wireless charging.

