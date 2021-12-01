iQOO 9 Series India Launch By February 2022; 120W Charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chip Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO has not announced the iQOO 8 series smartphone in India yet. Previously, the iQOO 8 series including the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro was said to launch in early November in the country. Now, it seems the brand will skip the lineup and will bring directly the iQOO 9 series in India. The iQOO 9 series Chinese launch details are still unknown; however, India's launch timeline has now been revealed via the latest info.

iQOO 9 Series India Launch Details

The latest info comes out via 91mobiles who has exclusively learned from industry sources that the iQOO 9 series India launch will take place by end of the January or early February 2022. It also reveals that at least one model in the iQOO 9 series will come with 120W fast charging support in India. The upcoming iQOO 9 series is believed to include the standard iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro/Legend in the country.

Apart from this, the report did not reveal anything regarding the iQOO 9 series. Besides, iQOO has already confirmed that it will launch its upcoming smartphone with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. However, the brand did not specify the name of the handset. There is a chance the high-end model of the iQOO 9 series will use the latest processor.

iQOO 9 Series: What To Expect?

The Indian variants of both the iQOO 9 and the Pro were spotted on the IMEI database. The latter usually come with the 'Legend' moniker instead of 'Pro'.The IMEI database listing did not reveal any features except for the monikers. Also, the brand has not shared key features of the iQOO 9 series yet. We expect to get a few upgrades over the iQOO 8 series including software, camera, and connectivity.

To recall, the iQOO 8 was announced with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs a 4,350 mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging support. Other features include 48MP triple cameras and 16MP selfie camera. We expect better camera features from the upcoming iQOO 9.

On the other hand, the iQOO 8 Pro has a 120Hz display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, and a 4,500 mAh with 120W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging support. It also offers a triple camera system including a 50MP IMX766V sensor with gimbal stabilization support, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP camera sensor. Other features include a 16MP front camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and so on.

iQOO 8 Series Not Coming To India?

The company has not yet confirmed that it won't launch the iQOO 8 Series in India. Also, the iQOO 8 series handsets visited multiple websites such as BIS and IMEI. So, there is a chance the brand could bring smartphones to the country. It will be better to take with a pinch of salt until official info comes out.

