iQOO 8 Gets BIS Nod For India Launch; Might Come Alongside iQOO 8 Legend

The smartphone market has witnessed year-on-year growth as new devices keep entering the market. The latest one tipped to arrive in India is the iQOO 8 series. The alleged iQOO 8 stopped by the Indian BIS certification site, suggesting an imminent launch. To note, the iQOO 8 series debuted in China a few months back.

The iQOO 8 smartphone with the model number V2136 arrived at the BIS certification listing. Both the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro were earlier spotted at the IMEI database, which further suggests India launch is around the corner. What's more, reports further suggest the iQOO 8 Pro could debut as the iQOO 8 Legend in India. But this is mere speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

iQOO 8 Features: What To Expect?

The iQOO 8 series consists of the vanilla model and the Pro variant. Presently, only the iQOO 8 has arrived on the BIS certification site and the Pro model could stop by in the coming days. Since both smartphones have already debuted in China, we have an idea of what to expect. The iQOO 8 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the iQOO 8 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship processor paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The processor is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone ships with a 4,350 battery paired with 120W fast charging support.

The iQOO 8 smartphone features a triple-lens setup at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/1.79 primary shooter. The other cameras include a 13MP portrait lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera in the front that doubles as a face unlock sensor.

iQOO 8 In India: Expected Price

The features of the iQOO 8 model that debuted in China are expected to be largely similar to the one entering the Indian market. One can expect a couple of tweaks in the OS for phones launching outside China. But most of the features will remain the same. The iQOO 8 standard model debuted in the Chinese market for CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 43,600). We can expect similar pricing in the Indian market as well.

