iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro Display Details Leaked; OLED Panels, Curved Screens Tipped

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro have been tipped before any official pronouncements about the Vivo sub-brand. The latest leaks suggest the iQOO 9 Pro will launch with a quad-HD AMOLED screen with chamfered edges. Meanwhile, the iQOO 9 may include an OLED display with the same proportions as the iQOO 8, but with a Full-HD+ resolution.

iQOO 9 Series Display Details Tipped

The iQOO 9 series is slated to ship in early 2022, and the popular Chinese brand formally released plans to release a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Ahead of the launch, Digital Chat Station, a tipster on Weibo, released information on the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro displays.

Samsung's E5 OLED panels are expected to be used on both the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro. According to the tipster, the iQOO 9 will have a 6.78-inch high-resolution screen with a flat display, while the iQOO 9 Pro would have a quad-HD resolution with curved edges.

iQOO 9 Features: What To Expect?

Like most upgrades, the new iQOO 9 series could include advancements over the iQOO 8 series, which was released in August in China. At the same time, the upcoming iQOO 9 series will likely use 4,700 mAh batteries.

According to previous rumors, the vanilla iQOO 9 models may include gaming-specific features such as pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on both sides and dual x-axis linear motors for tactile feedback. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is anticipated to power the high-end iQOO 9 Pro, as the business has previously revealed ambitions to release a smartphone with Snapdragon's most capable processor.

It's unclear whether the iQOO 9 will use the same chipset as the high-end version. iQOO has yet to reveal any information about the iQOO 9 series, such as features or a launch date. According to prior reports, the iQOO 9 series could be released in early February of next year.

Source: weibo

