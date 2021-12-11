Best Time To Buy Snapdragon 888 SoC Powered Smartphones? News oi-Vivek

If you have been planning to get a new high-performance Android smartphone in 2021, then there is a high probability that you might have been considering a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered device. A lot of brands have now reduced the price of their Snapdragon 888 chip-based smartphones, and here are some of the models that you can consider in 2021/2022.

Though the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is already here, the Snapdragon 888 is still plenty powerful for normal day-to-day usage and even for heavy gaming. It is actually a good choice to buy an old flagship smartphone rather than getting a new mid-range smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11x Pro 5G The Xiaomi Mi 11x Pro 5G is currently one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphones in India. The Mi 11x Pro 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for just Rs. 31,999. This smartphone not only has a high-end chipset, but it also offers other features like a 120Hz OLED display, 1080MP camera, and a 4520 mAh battery with fast charging support. realme GT 5G The realme GT 5G is another affordable Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphone, which now costs Rs. 37,999 and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This model is equipped with technologies like 64MP primary camera, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and this is one of the last Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphones with a 3.5mm headphone jack. iQOO 7 Legend 5G The iQOO 7 Legend 5G is yet another Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered device, which now costs Rs. 39,990. This is a gaming smartphone and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with 3GB virtual RAM. The highlight of the iQOO 7 Legend 5G is the 120Hz OLED display and 66W fast charging support.

There are a few more models like the OnePlus 9, Asus ROG 5, and the Vivo X60 Pro Plus. However, these smartphones cost at least Rs. 10,000 more than the aforementioned models.

If you want a Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphone with the best value-for-money proposition, then you can consider the Mi 11x Pro, realme GT 5G, or the iQOO 7 Legend. These are currently the most affordable Snapdragon 888 chip-powered smartphones, which are currently on sale in India.

