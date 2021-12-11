Just In
- 32 min ago BGMI Redeem Codes For December 11: All New Codes And Steps To Claim Them
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Smartphones Sale: Offer On Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X 5G, And More
- 14 hrs ago Facebook Meta Game Of Tribes Challenged Announced: What Is It And How To Play?
- 16 hrs ago WhatsApp Likely Working On Feature To Edit Recipients Before Sharing Media
Don't Miss
- News October 21, year 2021: When India hit the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark
- Movies Abhishek Kapoor Recalls Spending His Own Money To Finish Kedarnath; Says People Felt Sushant Wasn't A Star
- Finance "BUY" This Mid Cap FMCG Stock With A Target Price of Rs. 478: HDFC Securities
- Sports Nathan Lyon takes 400th Test wicket; 3rd Australian bowler to achieve the feat
- Lifestyle COVID-19: Experts Find New Omicron-like Variant In Australia, What You Need To Know
- Travel International Mountains Day 2021: Beautiful Indian Mountain Destinations You Need To See
- Automobiles Ducati DesertX Revealed — Italian Retro Desert Stallion Is Finally here
- Education BPSSC SI Admit Card 2021 Released: How To Download Bihar Police SI Admit Card
Best Time To Buy Snapdragon 888 SoC Powered Smartphones?
If you have been planning to get a new high-performance Android smartphone in 2021, then there is a high probability that you might have been considering a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered device. A lot of brands have now reduced the price of their Snapdragon 888 chip-based smartphones, and here are some of the models that you can consider in 2021/2022.
Though the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is already here, the Snapdragon 888 is still plenty powerful for normal day-to-day usage and even for heavy gaming. It is actually a good choice to buy an old flagship smartphone rather than getting a new mid-range smartphone.
Xiaomi Mi 11x Pro 5G
The Xiaomi Mi 11x Pro 5G is currently one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphones in India. The Mi 11x Pro 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for just Rs. 31,999. This smartphone not only has a high-end chipset, but it also offers other features like a 120Hz OLED display, 1080MP camera, and a 4520 mAh battery with fast charging support.
realme GT 5G
The realme GT 5G is another affordable Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphone, which now costs Rs. 37,999 and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This model is equipped with technologies like 64MP primary camera, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and this is one of the last Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphones with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
iQOO 7 Legend 5G
The iQOO 7 Legend 5G is yet another Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered device, which now costs Rs. 39,990. This is a gaming smartphone and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with 3GB virtual RAM. The highlight of the iQOO 7 Legend 5G is the 120Hz OLED display and 66W fast charging support.
There are a few more models like the OnePlus 9, Asus ROG 5, and the Vivo X60 Pro Plus. However, these smartphones cost at least Rs. 10,000 more than the aforementioned models.
If you want a Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphone with the best value-for-money proposition, then you can consider the Mi 11x Pro, realme GT 5G, or the iQOO 7 Legend. These are currently the most affordable Snapdragon 888 chip-powered smartphones, which are currently on sale in India.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
37,935
-
9,999
-
20,220
-
10,999
-
25,636