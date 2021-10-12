iQOO 9 Pro Launching Soon; Indian Variant Spotted On IMEI Certification News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched the iQOO 8 series comprising the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro back in August in China. Both the devices are yet to go official in India. Now, the brand is expected to launch the iQOO 9 series in the coming days. The Indian variant of the iQOO 9 Pro with the model number I2022 has been spotted on the IMEI certification, hinting at an imminent India launch.

iQOO 9 Pro Indian Variant Visits IMEI Certification

The certification has not shared any details about the upcoming iQOO 9 Pro apart from its model number. As far as launch is concerned, iQOO usually launches its flagship lineup around six to seven months after. This means the next-gen iQOO 9 series will see the light in early 2022.

iQOO 9 Pro: What To Expect?

Although, there is no info regarding key specs of the upcoming iQOO 9 Pro at this moment. We expect the smartphone will soon visit other certification sites to reveal more details. The iQOO 9 Pro is also expected to come with upgrades over the iQOO 8 Pro.

To recall, the iQOO 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for 2K (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Moreover, the smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging supports. For cameras, the handset comes with a triple camera consisting of a 50MP IMX766V sensor with gimbal stabilization support, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP camera sensor. Other features include a 16MP front camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and connectivity options.

iQOO 8 Series India Launch Expected Soon

Additionally, the brand is now prepping up for the launch of the iQOO 8 series in India. The iQOO 8 series including iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro are said to arrive later this month or in early November in the country. The latter is likely to debut under the iQOO 8 Legend moniker in India. However, the brand is yet to confirm the launch of the iQOO 8 series in India.

