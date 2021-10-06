iQOO 8 Legend India Launch Timeline Tipped; India Price, Features All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 8 series comprising the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro was launched back in August in China. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch the iQOO 8 Legend in India. For the unaware, iQOO7 Legend was launched as the rebranded version of the iQOO7 Pro. This means the upcoming iQOO 8 Legend will come as the rebranded version of the iQOO 8 Pro.

iQOO 8 Legend Launching Soon In India

The latest development has been reported via 91mobiles who comes to know from industry sources that the brand will launch the iQOO 8 Legend later this month or in early November in India. As of now, the company has not shared any word regarding the India launch of the iQOO 8 series.

However, the Indian variant of the iQOO 8 was previously spotted on the IMEI database, confirming India's launch. So, the brand could launch both the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Legend at the same time. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

iQOO 8 Legend Features In India

As above mentioned, the iQOO 8 Legend could be rebranded version of the iQOO 8 Pro. So, the smartphone will offer similar features as the iQOO 8 Pro. To recall, the iQOO8 Pro was announced with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for 2K (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 120W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

Moreover, there is a triple camera consisting of a 50MP IMX766V sensor with gimbal stabilization support, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP camera sensor. Other features include a 16MP front camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and connectivity options.

iQOO 8 Legend Expected Price In India

The iQOO 8 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,300) which makes us believe that the upcoming iQOO 8 Legend will price higher compared to its predecessor. Besides, features like the SD888 Plus chip, 120W fast charging, and 120Hz display will make it the best flagship device in the segment.

