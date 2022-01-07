iQOO 9 Coming To India Soon Says CEO; Likely To Be Announced At BGIS Finale News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone makers are gearing up to launch their next-gen flagships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The list includes iQOO, which recently unveiled the iQOO 9 series in China. The series includes the iQOO 9 5G and the iQOO 9 Pro 5G. The latest reports suggest the iQOO 9 series will soon arrive in India, coinciding with the BGIS finale.

iQOO 9 Series In India

Currently, the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro are limited to the Chinese market. This is about to change as iQOO CEO Nipun Marya stated the iQOO 9 series will shortly arrive in India, reports AINS. The CEO was speaking at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series event, which is sponsored by iQOO. He mentioned the iQOO 7 Legend will be the official smartphone for the BGIS finals.

Rumors suggest the iQOO 9 series will likely be announced at the BGIS finals, which is scheduled from January 13 to January 17. Currently, the BGIS semi-finals are going on, starting today, January 7, and includes 24 top teams to play the competitive battle royale gaming series.

iQOO 9 India Launch: What To Expect?

Generally, smartphones that debut in China have a bit of tweak when they ship to the global market, including India. Here, the iQOO 9 series will feature the same specs when it arrives in India but one can expect a few changes in the OS.

The iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB default storage. The iQOO 9 features a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

The iQOO 9 includes a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP portrait shooter. There's also a 16MP selfie camera in the front. More importantly, the iQOO 9 includes a 4,700 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support.

As a game-centric smartphone, the iQOO 9 packs some of the latest techs and features. For one, the iQOO 9 has multiple cooling solutions to ensure a smooth gaming experience. This includes a stacked waterfall VC three-dimensional heat dissipation system among many. The phone is expected to be pricy, which will be revealed once it arrives.

