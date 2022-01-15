iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro Indian Variants Features Revealed; Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched the iQOO 9 series earlier this month in China. Now, the brand is prepping up to bring both the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro to the Indian market. However, the Indian variants are said to offer different features compared to their Chinese counterparts. Now, the latest development reveals the features of both Indian models. Let's dive into details.

iQOO 9 Features In India

The key specs of the iQOO 9 Indian variant come to light via tipster Utsav Techie. The iQOO 9 is said to feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and an intelligent display chip in India. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor featured on the Chinese variant. The processor of the iQOO 9 in India will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, the phone will come with a triple rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main lens with, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP lens with a 50mm focal length. The device is said to support 120W fast charging, the same as the Chinese variant. So, we expect it could pack the same 4,700 mAh battery in India. The Indian variant is also tipped to run Android 12 OS on the software front.

iQOO 9 Pro Features In India

On the other hand, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the features of the iQOO 9 Pro in India. The device is said to sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Indian variant of the iQOO 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset like the Chinese model. The phone will ship with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage.

For imaging, the iQOO 9 Pro will offer a 50MP main camera paired with a telephoto camera and an ultrawide lens. The Indian variant is also said to include a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W charging support. It will also run Android 12 OS.

iQOO 9, 9 Pro Expected Price In India

The exact pricing of both iQOO devices is still unknown. Tipster Utsav Techie only claimed that the Indian variant of the iQOO 9 will come with an aggressive price tag. The smartphone starts in China at RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000. Considering this, we expect it could come at around Rs. 40,000 in India. If this appears to be true, the iQOO 9 will compete with the recently launched OnePlus 9RT which starts at Rs. 42,999 in India.

On the other hand, the iQOO Pro was launched starting at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,600). This means it could cost around Rs. 50,000. However, we will suggest you take this piece of info with a pinch of salt as the brand has not shared anything on this yet.

iQOO 9 Series Expected India Launch

As far as the launch is concerned, the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro were previously tipped to launch at the BGIS finals in India. Now, it seems the launch could take some more time. We will keep updated if further info comes to our notice regarding the launch.

