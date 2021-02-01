iQOO 9 Likely To Pack Large Battery Over Predecessor; Launch Timeline And Other Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 7 with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset was announced last month. Now, the successor iQOO 9 seems to be on its way as a few details including launch timeline, battery capacity, and fast charging have surfaced online. Going by information, the upcoming iQOO 9 might pack a larger battery than its predecessor. It is tipped to come with two batteries each capacity of 2,155 mAh and a total capacity of 4310 mAh. However, it is said to support 100W fast charging, while the iQOO 7 supports 120W fast charging.

Earlier the company provides smaller batteries but it packs super-fast charging support. This time maybe it will be the opposite; however, we have to wait to get more info on the same. Besides, the launch of the iQOO 9 could take place in the second half of 2021 as per tipster. As of now, nothing is more known about the iQOO 9.

To recall, the iQOO 7 features a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout. It also supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+. The Snapdragon 888 SoC handles the processing which is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

Running Android 11-based iQOO UI custom skin, the handset gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery. For imaging, the iQOO 7 sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary camera and a pair of 13MP sensors. The camera also supports OIS, up to 20x digital zoom, and 4K video recording. Upfront, it offers a 16MP front shooter for selfies and video calling.

Moreover, the iQOO 7 supports an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Type-C port. for connectivity. Lastly, the price of the handset starts at RMB 3,798 (around Rs. 43,000) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

