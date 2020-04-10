iQOO Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 Chipset Likely To Debut On April 23 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo's sister brand iQOO is said to be working on its new 5G gaming device called the iQOO Neo 3 5G. The internet has been feeding us with details on the upcoming device's hardware. The leaks have tipped a 120Hz display and the Snapdragon 865 processor powering the unit. Now, a new leak has suggested its launch date which is scheduled for later this month.

iQOO Neo 3 Official Launch Date

As per a post on Weibo, the iQOO Neo 3 5G will make a debut on April 23 in China. The leaked post doesn't hint anything specific besides the launch date and 5G network support. As for the expected hardware, the device is said to launch with a 6.6-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The device will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and will sport a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The device is said to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which will have an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. The chipset is said to be accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage. It is currently not known up to how much microSD the device will additionally support.

The number of camera sensor at the rear panel are undisclosed at the moment. However, if the leaks are to be believed, then there will be a 48MP primary sensor. The smartphone is speculated to ship with Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around iQOO UI skin. Remaining features like battery, selfie, camera, connectivity, and security are yet to be revealed. But, we should come across some more details with the approaching launch.

Best Mobiles in India