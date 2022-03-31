iQOO Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Could Be Unveiled On April 13 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, iQOO confirmed that it is all set to launch a new smartphone. Later, it was confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be the iQOO Neo 6 and it will go official in the company's home market China in April. This new premium smartphone is now confirmed to be unveiled on April 13.

Also, there are claims that it could be rebranded in India. For those who are unaware, the Neo 5s in China was rebranded iQOO 9 SE in India. Something similar is expected to happen with the Neo 6 as well. While we are a couple of weeks ahead of the launch of the iQOO Neo 6, the possible specs and features of the smartphone have been leaked online.

iQOO Neo 6: What To Expect?

As per the rumors and speculations, the upcoming iQOO smartphone is expected to arrive with a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that powers the top-tier Android smartphones out there in the market. Also, this processor is likely to be teamed up with 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

When it comes to the design, the renders of the iQOO Neo 6 suggest that there will be a triple-camera setup at the rear with two large circular cutouts for the camera sensors. Also, it appears to have a third small cutout for the LED flash. All these are seen within a square-shaped camera bay. Going by the speculations, the iQOO Neo 6 is tipped to be launched with a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP portrait lens with 2x zoom.

Word is that the upcoming iQOO smartphone could be launched in three colors - Black, Orange and Blue. There is a claim that it could feature a 6.62-inch display with a punch-hole cutout at the top center for the selfie camera sensor. The screen is believed to be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The other aspects that are rumored include a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology.

We need to wait for further confirmation from the company regarding the iQOO Neo 6 and it might surface soon as the launch date is set for April 13.

