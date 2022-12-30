iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 16GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

iQOO launched the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition in China on Thursday. The smartphone is part of the Neo 7 series and sits above the Neo 7 and the Neo 7 SE. This is essentially the Qualcomm version of the Neo 7 with a few more key differences. The iQOO Neo 7 and the Neo 7 SE are both powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors.

The key difference in the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition is the flagship Qualcomm chipset and more RAM and storage. Everything is identical to the iQOO Neo 7, including the triple camera setup, a large vapour-chamber for cooling, and 120W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition: Specifications and Features

The iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, as opposed to MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ powering the iQOO Neo 7. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FullHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and 1500 nits brightness. There is a Pro+ display chip to help with frame stability and low power consumption.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a 4nm flagship processor launched in the second half of 2022. This is coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone also comes with a dual-axis linear motor for 4D game vibration.

The camera stack is identical to the iQOO Neo 7. This includes a triple camera setup with a 50 megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, along with a 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 16 megapixel camera for selfies.

The iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging out of the box.

iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition: Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition is priced at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs 32,000) for the base 8+256GB variant, while the 12+256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,000). The higher 16+512GB variant is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 43,000).

The smartphone is available in Impression Blue, Geometric Black, and Pop Orange colours. It is available for purchase on Vivo's official website in China.

