iQOO Neo 7 vs iQOO Neo 6: War Of The Affordable Flagship Smartphones
iQOO is in the process of adding its iQOO Neo 7 smartphone to its portfolio in India. For those not in the know, iQOO has a track record of rebranding its smartphones for India. For instance, the iQOO Neo 6 in India was actually the iQOO Neo 6 SE of China. Similarly, the iQOO Neo 7 is expected to be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 SE that launched recently in China. Let's compare the iQOO Neo 7 with the iQOO Neo 6 and see whether it would be a worthy upgrade.
iQOO Neo 7 vs iQOO Neo 6: Design
iQOO doesn't seem to believe in fiddling with the designs of its popular smartphones. The iQOO Neo 7 also carries a similar design language as the iQOO Neo 6. The only visible difference is the tweaked camera island. The camera island stays squarish in shape but gets a different camera placement. The iQOO Neo 7 could get a special edition orange color with a leather-finished rear panel. Both smartphones get a centrally placed hole-punch selfie camera cutout on the display.
iQOO Neo 7 vs iQOO Neo 6: Display
The iQOO Neo 7 now sports a bigger 6.78-inch AMOLED panel compared to the 6.62-inch AMOLED screen of the iQOO Neo 6. Both the displays support Full HD+ screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1300 nits peak brightness.
iQOO Neo 7 vs iQOO Neo 6: Performance
The iQOO Neo 7 is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, which is built on the 4nm fabrication process. It is an octa-core SoC comprising one ARM Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.1 GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 3.0GHz, and four efficiency Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It is expected to provide improved performance when compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset of the iQOO Neo 6.
iQOO Neo 7 vs iQOO Neo 6: Cameras
You would be disappointed to know that the iQOO Neo 7 is expected to get a triple camera sensor, but is likely to drop an ultrawide sensor. It could get a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth. In comparison, the iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 64MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro snapper.
iQOO Neo 7 vs iQOO Neo 6: Battery
The iQOO Neo 7 is expected to improve in the battery department as it may be equipped with a 5000mAh battery coupled with a faster 120W charging system. The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.
