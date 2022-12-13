Best High-End Smartphones Of 2022 Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Looking for a high-end smartphone and budget isn't your concern? Then you are at the right place. Our list of high-end smartphones of 2022 includes devices with the best optics, battery performance, powerful processors, fast charging, and advanced connectivity features. It will help you to pick the perfect device from the sea of flagship smartphones in the market today. So, without any further ado let's dive into the list.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is hailed for its versatile set of cameras. While most flagship smartphones make do with a triple rear camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a quad-camera setup. It is equipped with a 108MP primary camera with OIS, a 10MP periscope camera with OIS and 10x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Selfies are handled by the insane 40MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is built on Samsung's 4nm fabrication process. For entertainment, it sports a large 6.8-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED 2X with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1750 nits peak brightness. Moreover, it gets dual stereo speakers and an in-built sound amplifier tuned by AKG. The smartphone relies on a 5000mAh battery coupled with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Price: ₹93,998

Google 7 Pro

The Google 7 Pro was launched recently and quickly gained success owing to its impressive set of cameras. The Google Pixel smartphones have always been known for their photography prowess and the Google 7 pro takes it a notch higher owing to its new Google Tensor G2 chipset.

Talking about the camera hardware, it comes loaded with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 48MP telephoto sensor with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide snapper with a 126˚ field of view. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 10.8MP sensor on the front.

The smartphone flaunts a curved 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1500 nits peak brightness. Some other notable features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, IP68 dust/water resistance, Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 23W wired and 23W wireless charging support.

Price: ₹84,999

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola has left no stone unturned while developing the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It sports a curved 6.7-inch 10-bit P-OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1250 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process and is known to deliver superior gaming performance.

Not just the display and performance, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra also excels in the camera department. It was the world's first smartphone to be equipped with a 200MP primary camera sensor with OIS. The ancillary cameras include a 12MP telephoto sensor with a 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Selfies are handled by a 60MP camera sensor at the front.

The Edge 30 Ultra comes equipped with a 4610mAh battery under its hood coupled with 125W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging support. Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB Type-C 3.1 port, among others.

Price: ₹54,999

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Folks looking for a OnePlus device in this budget can opt for the OnePlus 10 Pro as it sports a curved 6.7-inch LTPO2 10-bit Fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is built on Samsung's 4nm fabrication process.

Moving to its cameras, it comes equipped with a 48MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS and 3.3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The rear cameras are tuned by Hasselblad for enhanced image output. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 32MP sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood, coupled with an 80W wired fast charging and a 50W wireless fast charging tech.

Price: ₹61,999

iQOO 9T

The iQOO 9T offers you a combination of very good performance and features at an aggressive price tag. It flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, based on TSMC's 4nm fabrication process.

On the optics front, the iQOO 9T is equipped with a 50 MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultrawide snapper. Some other noteworthy features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port, among others. The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery coupled with 120W fast-wired charging support. It misses out on the wireless charging feature, which is available with the aforementioned devices.

Price: ₹49,999

