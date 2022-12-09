iQOO 11 5G India Launch On January 10: Could Be The First Device With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Yesterday iQOO launched its much-awaited iQOO 11 5G flagship smartphone in China. Now, the brand has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India on January 10, 2023. The iQOO 11 5G is a feature-packed smartphone and could be the first smartphone in India to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Additionally, the brand has revealed that the smartphone will be up for grabs starting January 13, 2023, in the country. Let's have a look at what it would bring to the table.

iQOO 11 5G: Features, Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G retains the major design characteristics of the iQOO 10 series with some tweaks to the camera island. Evidently, iQOO has gone with the "Why fix it, when it ain't broken?" approach for its iQOO 11 series. The smartphone sports a flat 6.78-inch Samsung E6 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2K screen resolution, and 1440Hz PWM Dimming. The display also supports HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

The iQOO 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm's most powerful mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The same chipset will also power the upcoming OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13 series, Moto X40, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, among other flagship smartphones. Not just the processor, the iQOO 11 5G is also equipped with the latest LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for faster load times and multitasking.

In terms of cameras, the iQOO 11 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13MP telephoto/macro lens. The rear cameras offer the flexibility to shoot 8K videos at 30fps or 4K videos at 60fps. For selfies and video calling duties, there's a 16MP camera housed in the centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display. Furthermore, the Vivo's custom V2 imaging chip is touted to offer an enhanced image output and increased framerates while gaming.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The iQOO 11 comes with a 5000mAh battery and 120W wired fast charging support that promises to keep its lights on. However, it misses out on wireless charging, which is available with the iQOO 11 Pro. The smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 13 skin based on Android 13 in India.

iQOO 11 5G: Price

The iQOO 11 5G comes at a starting price of CNY 3799 (approx. ₹45,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 4999 (approx. ₹59,000) for the 16GB RAM+512GB storage variant. Expect the prices to start at around ₹45,000 as iQOO has a track record of pricing its products aggressively in India.

