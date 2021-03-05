iQOO Neo5 Confirmed To Pack 4,400mAh Battery With 66W FlashCharge Support News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Neo5 is all set to debut in China on March 16. The phone is already confirmed to feature a punch-hole display. Now, the company has confirmed the battery details via its Weibo handle. The teaser poster reveals that the iQOO Neo5 will come with a dual battery where each battery will offer a capacity of 2,200 mAh and a total capacity of 4,400 mAh. The phone will pack 66W FlashCharge technology which is expected to be included in the retail box.

Furthermore, the charger claims to charge the full battery in 30 minutes and will take only 10 minutes to charge 50 percent battery. The SIM card slot, microphone, USB-C port, and a loudspeaker grille will be on the bottom of the device. It also confirmed to sport a flat-screen.

iQOO Neo5: Everything We Know So Far

The phone is expected to feature a 6.61-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone might run the Snapdragon 870 chipset which is expected to be paired with an 8GB and 128GB storage variant. It is also believed to come three more storage configurations as 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB respectively.

In terms of photography, the phone is likely to get a triple-rear camera module which will house a 48MP Sony IMX589 lens with OIS support, a 13MP super-wide lens, and a 2MP camera. Upfront, it is said to feature a 16MP front-facing camera. Another aspect of the handset is expected to include Android 11 OS, 5G connectivity. Even the price of the iQOO Neo5 was also leaked online which suggested it will come with starting price of RMB 2,988 (around Rs. 33,700).

Last month, an iQOO phone with model number "iQOO I2012" was spotted on the Geekbench platform which is speculated to be the Indian variant of the iQOO Neo5. This means the handset will make its way in India in the future.

