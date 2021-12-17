iQOO Neo5 SE Launch Date Revealed; 50MP Triple Cameras, 66W Fast Charging Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

iQOO is gearing up for multiple smartphone launches in the coming weeks. Fans are currently waiting for the iQOO 9 series, which is tipped to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Apart from this, the company is gearing up to launch the iQOO Neo5 SE. In the latest news, the launch date of the iQOO Neo5 SE has been revealed.

iQOO Neo5 SE Launch Date Details

The new iQOO Neo5 SE is all set to launch on December 20 in China. The new phone will launch alongside the iQOO Neo5S at the same launch event. Both phones are expected to bring in features that are similar in their OS and UI. For one, both the iQOO Neo5 SE and the iQOO Neo5S will feature OriginOS Ocean UI.

iQOO Neo5 SE Teased

A new teaser video of the iQOO Neo5 SE reveals its design and features. The teaser video reveals the triple-camera setup at the rear in a vertical module. One can also see the display details, where the upcoming phone features a punch-hole cutout in the center.

It looks like the screen supports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from this, the iQOO Neo5 SE teaser shows the volume rockers and the power button on the right spine. At the bottom, the phone includes a speaker grille, a microphone slot, and a USB Type-C port. Overall, the design of the new iQOO Neo5 SE looks elegant with a sleek chassis.

iQOO Neo5 SE Features: What To Expect?

Reports suggest the iQOO Neo5 SE will include a 50MP primary camera in the triple-sensor setup. Under the hood, the phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 778G chipset or the SD 778G+ processor. The display details are still a mystery, but we can expect either an LCD panel or an AMOLED display.

Currently, the battery details are still under wraps. Previous reports claim the iQOO Neo5 SE will support 66W rapid charging. The phone is tipped to launch in dark blue, blue gradient, and white color options. Other details haven't been disclosed yet. With the launch just a couple of days away, we can expect iQOO to tease more of its features.

