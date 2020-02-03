IQOO Smartphone For India Teased; Slated To Launch Ahead Of MWC News oi-Priyanka Dua

iQOO is all set to launch new smartphones this month in India. The company is expected to bring 4G and 5G variants of the device. Now, the company has also teased about the launch. However, there is an official announcement about the launch date.

The company also took its official account and shared a teaser. The tweet reads: "Get ready to witness 5G in India Soon from our side #iQOOIndia #MonsterInside #5GinIndi iQOO India." But sources close to the development told Gizbot that the company is likely to bring devices before the Mobile World Congress. And it is likely to showcase some of the devices in MWC.

On the other hand, Revatlas a YouTube channel has posted a video and claimed that Virat Kohli is already using the IQOO phone. The company first launched its smartphone in China, and now India will be its second country after its home country. Meanwhile, reports are surfacing online, which says the company is likely to bring iQOO 3 in the country. The upcoming smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 55W fast charging.

Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to come with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display along with 1080x2400 pixels resolution. There will be an AMOLED display, punch-hole design, quad rear camera setup, and 4,410 mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to run Android 10.

Apart from that, iQOO is likely to hire more people in India. "We are operating through Bengaluru, and currently we have 80 people in India. But now, we are planning to hire more people in the country," Gagan Arora, director marketing iQOO told Gizbot earlier.

However, Gagan refused to divulge the exact price of the smartphone but said that the company will launch premium devices in India. "We are looking at selling 1 million smartphones in the next 12 months," Gagan said.

Best Mobiles in India