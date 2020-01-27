Realme X50 Pro Tipped To Arrive Following MWC 2020 In India: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme announced its top-of-the-line smartphone dubbed X50 in China. The handset comes as the first 5G offering by Oppo's former subsidiary. While it has already gone official in the company's home country, its arrival in India and other markets is yet to be announced. Now, the company has hinted its launch details in the Indian market as well.

Realme X50 Pro India Launch Details

In a new episode of #AskMadhav on YouTube, the company's India head revealed something "bigger and better" than the Realme X50 is coming to India. We recently came across the leaks surrounding the X50 Pro 5G model. So, it is highly likely that the company introduces the Pro variant in India.

Besides, Sheth also suggested the fans to keep an eye on the MWC event. He said , "stay tuned for Realme at MWC" in February; indicating the launch of its upcoming 5G smartphone. Also, a report from 91Mobiles suggests Realme might launch a Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone in India after MWC 2020.

This makes us believe that the upcoming Realme smartphone could be none other than the X50 Pro. But, as India is yet to get its first 5G smartphone, it can't be said for sure if this one will have 5G connectivity or not.

Earlier leaks indicated the arrival of the Realme's Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone by Q1 2020 in India. However, the report suggests that it could be delayed to Q2 2020. But it is for sure that the company will be bringing its next flagship after MWC in the country. The official launch details are yet to surface online.

Just to recap, the Realme X50 Pro 5G was recently confirmed to be under development via the IMEI database. The details on its hardware and software features are scarce. However, it is likely to ship with a Snapdragon 865 SoC and Android 10 OS.

