    Realme X50 Pro 5G Under Development, Hints IMEI Database

    By
    |

    Realme forayed in the 5G smartphone segment with the launch of the Realme X50 5G in China. At the event, the company also unveiled a Realme X50 5G Master Edition packed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Within just a month of the device's launch, the leaks started indicating the Pro model under development. Now, an online mobile certification database has confirmed the existence of the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

    Realme X50 Pro 5G Under Development, Hints IMEI Database

     

    Realme X50 Pro 5G Clears Online Certification

    A report from 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme X50 Pro 5G has made to the IMEI database with the RMX2025. The device has earlier been certified in China by MIIT with the same model number. But, the device bears a different model number, i.e Realme RMX2071, on the AnTuTu benchmark listing.

    This makes it a bit difficult to say if the device spotted on AnTuTu is different from the one spotted on the IMEI database. But, the report suggests that the company might introduce the device to the global market with a different model number. It will be only clear once the company releases any official information on the same.

    The details on its hardware and software features are also under wraps. However, the handset is expected to draw its power from Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 processor. The device we confirmed to arrive in the Indian market as well. However, it is unknown when. Details on its hardware and launch can be expected in the coming days.

    As for the standard Realme X50 5G, the handset is launched with a 6.57-inch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the device makes use of a quad-camera setup at the rear housing a 64MP Samsung Gw1 processor with an f/1.8 aperture.

     

    Other sensors onboard are a 12MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is launched with Android 10 OS based on the Color OS user interface and is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery.

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:57 [IST]
