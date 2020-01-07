ENGLISH

    Realme X50 5G With 120Hz Display, SD 765G SoC, And More Announced

    By
    |

    After several rumors and speculations, Realme announced the launch of the Realme X50 5G, its first 5G smartphone in China today. The smartphone comes with the necessary features that we have seen in the previously launched devices in this segment.

    Realme X50 5G With 120Hz Display, SD 765G SoC, And More Announced

     

    Realme X50 5G comes with a display that dominates the front panel with a 90.48% screen-to-body ratio and a punch-hole cutout to house the two selfie camera sensors. Also, there are quad cameras at the rear of this smartphone along with 12GB RAM and support for dual-mode 5G.

    Realme X50 5G Price

    Realme X50 5G has been launched in two color options - Glacier Blue and Polar White. It arrives in three storage variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,800), 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space priced at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 27,900) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage space (approx. Rs. 31,000).

    Besides these, there is a special Realme X50 Master Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at 3099 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,000). The sale of this smartphone will be from January 14.

    Realme X50 5G Specifications

    Realme X50 5G flaunts a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. At its rear, the device gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor based on the 8nm EUV mobile platform along with Adreno 620 GPU.

    This smartphone runs Android 10 topped with Realme UI, which is based on ColoOS 7.0. Notably, this is the first smartphone to run the company's custom Realme UI instead of the ColorOS from oppo.

    On the imaging front, the Realme X50 5G bestows a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, UIS stabilization and LED flash, a 12MP telephoto lens with up to 20x hybrid zoom and f/2.5 aperture, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle with f/2.25 aperture and a 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

     

    Upfront, there are two cameras within the punch-hole cutout with a 16MP primary SonyIMX471 sensor and f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with 105-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

    The other goodies of the Realme X50 5G include Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C port audio, Hi-Res Audio Certification, dual 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5, and a 4200mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.

    What We Think

    Given that the Realme X50 5G is now official as the first 5G smartphone from the brand, we can expect this device to pose a stiff rivalry to the newly announced Redmi K30 5G.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
