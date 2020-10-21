iQOO U1x Launched With Snapdragon 662 Chipset; New Mid-Range Smartphone In Offing News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has carved a name for itself in the crowded smartphone market. The company has launched the new iQOO U1x smartphone in the home market of China. The new phone flaunts a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. For now, the phone will go on sale in China with no word about India launch.

iQOO U1x Price

The new iQOO U1x is available in three variants, starting with the 4GB RAM + 64 GB ROM base model costing CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,900). The other two models include a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option costing CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,000) and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costing CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,200). The new smartphone is available in black and silver color options in China.

iQOO U1x Features

The 6.51-inch HD+ display smartphone features a 720p resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the iQOO U1x draws power from the Snapdragon 662 chip paired with up to 6GB and up to 128GB storage. One can further expand the storage via a microSD card. It runs Android 10 with iQOO UI on top.

For optics, iQOO U1x packs a triple-camera setup with a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. For selfies, the phone includes an 8MP shooter housed in the waterdrop notch. There's a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support to fuel the phone. It comes with the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and 4G LTE.

iQOO U1x Launch: Should You Buy?

The new iQOO U1x smartphone is the latest entrants to the mid-range segment. Moreover, iQOO is a well-known brand for flagship smartphones. For now, there's no word on when the iQOO U1x will launch in India, but when it does, it'll likely launch under Rs. 15K.

Right now, several smartphone brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Poco, and other Chinese brands dominate the under Rs. 15K segment. Now, the iQOO U1x will join the list with a similar set of features. However, some unique features like the iQOO UI might help win buyers.

