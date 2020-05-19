iQOO Z1 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Chipset, 144Hz FHD+ Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO has introduced its new 'Z' smartphone lineup with the launch of iQOO Z1. The latest entrant is yet another affordable offering by the company which is equipped with 5G network support. The device has been announced in China packed with features like HDR 10 supported display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, and triple rear camera setup.

iQOO Z1 Specifications And Features

The iQOO Z1 adorns a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display which will come with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with an HDR10 certification and offers a 144Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole positioned on the top-right corner that packs the selfie camera. Notably, the device will have an option to toggle between 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate manually.

The smartphone makes use of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus clubbed with Mali-G77 GPU. The device is announced with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and will ship with the Android 10 OS. It will come pre-loaded with an in-house iQOO UI skin which we have seen on the iQOO 3 and the iQOO Neo 3 as well.

In terms of optics, the iQOO Z1 5G equips a triple-rear camera module which comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. The main lens is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole upfront comprises of a 16MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Coming to the connectivity aspects, the iQOO Z1 5G offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It packs a fingerprint scanner on the side panel for security. The device uses a 4,500 mAh battery to keep the lights on which is backed by 44W FlashCharge support.

iQOO Z1 Price And Sale Details

The iQOO Z1 5G is announced at CNY 2198 (approx Rs. 23,386) with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,498 (approx 26,972), while the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,798 (approx Rs. 29,786).

It will be available in Galaxy Silver and Space Blue color options and is already up for pre-orders in China. It is slated to go on sale starting June 1, 2020. Currently, the company has not shared any details on its availability in India and other regions; however, we will keep you posted on the same.

Best Mobiles in India