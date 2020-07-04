iQOO Z1x 5G Set To Debut On July 9: Another Mid-Range Gaming Handset? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO has been in talks lately for its upcoming mid-range gaming smartphone dubbed iQOO Z1x. The device has been doing rounds online for quite some time now. Just a few days ago, the device cleared its certification via TENNA where its key features were revealed. The handset also paid a visit to Geekbench. Now, the company itself has confirmed its arrival details.

When will iQOO Z1x Launch?

iQOO has revealed the launch date of the Z1x via its official handle on Weibo. The device is scheduled to launch on July 9. The teaser poster doesn't reveal which market would be the first to receive this device. But, it is likely to hit the stores first in China.

The teaser also confirms the 5G connectivity support. Additionally, another post by the company on Weibo confirms the Z1x's display will deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it will feature a punch-hole design. The in-display camera cutout will likely be housed on the top-right corner. This falls in line with the design tipped by the TENNA listing.

What To Expect In Terms Of Hardware?

As per the TENNA listing, the iQOO Z1x will be equipped with a 6.57-inch display. It will come with 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution. In the imaging department, the triple-lens camera setup is said to pack a 48MP primary sensor. There will be a set of 2MP sensors functioning as depth and macro sensor respectively.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z1x is likely to be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It is said to come with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256 GB storage configurations. Notably, the TENNA listing suggested that the handset will not come with a storage expansion option.

The software side is likely to be handled by the Android 10 OS. Other features tipped are a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000 mAh battery. It is said to come with 33W fast charging support as well. iQOO has been launching some capable gaming devices ever since it set its foot in the market.

And the company has earned a good rapport for its affordable gaming smartphones backed with 5G connectivity. The company was first to bring a 5G smartphone in India as well called the iQOO 3. The upcoming handset is expected to be yet another capable mid-range gaming device.

via

Best Mobiles in India