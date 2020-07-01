iQOO Z1x Appears On TEENA; Triple-Camera Setup Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

iQOO has made a name for itself by offering one of the fast-processing smartphones, especially for gaming. The much-rumored iQOO Z1x is the latest offering, expected to launch in a few days. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone appeared on the TEENA listing website, revealing its specifications and a couple of images as well.

The iQOO Z1x is going to be the lite version of the iQOO Z1, which launched in May. The iQOO Z1 packed a couple of premium features and was the first smartphone to debut with the Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor. The upcoming iQOO Z1x is expected to be a mid-range offering from the company.

iQOO Z1x Images On TEENA

The upcoming iQOO smartphone on TEENA reveals a few images, which further reveals its design. The iQOO Z1x will feature a punch-hole display, which will house the selfie camera. The rear of the smartphone packs a rectangle-shaped camera with a three-camera module and an LED flash. The image also reveals a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

iQOO Z1x Specifications Revealed

The TEENA listing further tells us what to expect under the hood of the iQOO Z1x. The smartphone is to pack a 6.57-inch IPS display with support for 1080 x 2408 pixels Full HD+ resolution. It will most likely feature an LCD and not AMOLED panel for the screen. A few reports had noted a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The camera details of the iQOO Z1x include a 48MP primary shooter, followed by 2MP + 2MP lens for the triple-camera module. There is also a 16MP selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole design. Also, the TEENA listing further reveals that there is no microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

The Snapdragon 765G octa-core chipset is expected to fuel the smartphone with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Storage options likely include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery on the iQOO Z1x with 33W fast charging support.

iQOO Z1x In India

The smartphone will likely debut in the coming days in China and may take a while to reach the global market. iQOO, although relatively new to the market, is making a name for itself with its flagship offerings. In India, considering the current trend to boycott Chinese goods, the iQOO Z1x may take a while to launch.

