iQOO Z3 5G India Launch Set For June 8: India’s First Snapdragon 768G-Powered Phone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Z3 5G India launch has been set for June 8. The device is also confirmed to be an Amazon-exclusive after its launch. The microsite on Amazon has also revealed some features of the iQOO Z3 5G. Other features of the phone remain the same as the Chinese variant.

iQOO Z3 5G India Launch Confirmed: Date, Live Stream

The iQOO Z3 5G will arrive in the country on June 8 at 12 PM IST which is believed to be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles.

iQOO Z3 5G Features

The iQOO Z3 5G will be the India's first smartphone with the Snapdragon 768G chipset. Besides, the Amazon listing has confirmed the device will come with an 8GB RAM option and will have a 3GB extended RAM option.

As above mentioned, the Indian variant will have the same specs as the Chinese model. To recall, the handset was originally launched in China back in March. The handset comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 768G 5G processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

Moreover, it has a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone gets a 16MP front-facing camera.

Other features include 4D game vibration, Multi-Turbo 5.0, Five-fold liquid-cooling temperature, Android 11 OS. Further, a 4,400 mAh battery fuels the device with 55W FlashCharge support.

iQOO Z3 5G: Better Than Competition?

The phone is rumored to launch in India at around Rs. 25,000, making it an affordable gaming device. In this range, the phone will give tough competition to the recently launched Realme X7 Max 5G and the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

For the iQOO 7 series, we have seen a lower price than its rumor price tag. Considering this, we expect the upcoming phone could fall at around Rs. 20,000, cheaper than the X7 Max 5G and that can be a plus point for the iQOO Z3 5G.

Best Mobiles in India