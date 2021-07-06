iQOO Z3 5G Selling At Rs. 18,490 On Amazon; What’s The Catch? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Z3 5G is the latest mid-range offering from iQOO. The smartphone comes in three storage configurations starting at Rs. 19,990. However, the handset can now be purchased with an attractive offer which brings the price down to Rs. 18,490. As Amazon India has announced the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale under which you can avail of this offer.

iQOO Z3 5G Price During Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale

The iQOO Z3 price starts in India at Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 22,990.

During the sale, buyers can get an Rs. 1,500 instant discount on SBI credit cards for all storage variants. Besides, there is an extra Rs. 2,000 off on the exchange of an old phone. The iQOO Z3 5G is available in two color variants -Ace Black and Cyber Blue.

iQOO Z3 5G: Features

The iQOO Z3 has a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone also supports 3GB virtual RAM and there is a five-layer liquid-cooling system. Further, the handset runs Android 11-based iQOO UI custom skin on top and gets its fuel from a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55W fast-charging.

The iQOO Z3 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone features a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Lastly, the iQOO Z3 gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and supports 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS for connectivity.

iQOO Z3 5G: Worth Buying?

Features like a five-layer liquid-cooling system, fast charging that claims to charge 50 percent battery in 19 minutes, and 120Hz display make it the best mid-range device under Rs. 20,000. However, the display is based on LCD technology which is a drawback for the iQOO Z3.

