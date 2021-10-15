iQOO Z5x Latest Official Teaser Confirms Dimensity 900 SoC; Other Features To Check Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Soon after the iQOO Z5's launch, the iQOO Z5x development started doin rounds online. The company recently confirmed the upcoming model's launch on October 20 via an official post on Weibo. The device has been subject to numerous leaks since then and has also been spotted at a couple of certification websites. After confirming the design, the company has now revealed the processor details.

iQOO Z5x Processor Details Confirmed

iQOO has shared another teaser via its official Weibo handle that confirms the Dimensity 900 processor powering the iQOO Z5x. This has been tipped via recent leaks including the TENAA listing. The octa-core MediaTek 5G chipset is built on 6nm architecture has two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Corte-A55 cores clocked at 2Ghz.

The processor will have ARM Mali-G68 GPU support. This new teaser by the company has only confirmed the processor details. Other features have been revealed courtesy of previous leaks and rumors. And going by the leaks, the iQOO Z5x seems a toned-down version of the vanilla iQOO Z5 launched recently.

Is iQOO Z5x A Trimmed-Down Z5?

As mentioned above, the iQOO Z5x will have slightly downgraded hardware compared to the vanilla iQOO Z5. The handset is said to feature a 6.58-inch TFT display instead of the 6.67-inch LCD panel of the Z5. The screen resolution here will be 1080p FHD+ and a 90Hz/ 120Hz screen refresh rate is also likely.

The display will have a centrally aligned punch-hole housing an 8MP selfie snapper. The iQOO Z5x will have a dual-camera module with a 50MP main camera. The device is also said to feature a 2MP additional sensor for depth mapping. The configurations tipped are 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration.

The iQOO Z5x is expected with Android 11 OS and also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The leaks have also pointed at a 5,000 mAh battery along with 44W fast charging. That said of the features, the pricing along with its availability details for the global markets including India is yet to be announced by the company. We are expecting some announcements during the October 20 China launch and will keep you posted with the details.

