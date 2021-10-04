iQOO Z5x To Feature Dimensity 900 At Heart; iQOO Z5 Pro Also In Works News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO recently launched its new-generation premium mid-range gaming phone called the Z5 powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor. Soon after, the rumors stated suggesting the iQOO Z5x's arrival. The features of the handset have been revealed by a new leak. Additionally, the iQOO Z5 Pro has also paid a visit to the leaks factory hinting at an upcoming launch. Following are the details:

iQOO Z5x Key Features Leaked

The iQOO Z5x new leak comes via a Chinese tipster who shared the details on Weibo. The device has the V2131A model number which has been confirmed via previous leaks and online listings. As per the tipster, the iQOO Z5x will have the Dimensity 900 processor. This information corroborates with the previous leaks.

Notably, the iQOO Z5x was also spotted at the Chinese online retailer, JD.com with the same model number. Other portals where this handset has made a sighting includes IMEI, 3C, and also Google Play Console. The device's appearance on all these certification websites hints at an imminent launch. Its India launch is also expected with the IMEI database listing.

The other known iQOO Z5x features are an IPS LCD display measuring 6.67-inches and 44W fast charging. The Google Play Console database suggests the iQOO Z5x's display will also have the same specifications as the standard model. The panel will support 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. We can also expect a punch-hole camera cutout.

The Dimensity 900 processor will come with 8GB RAM support. The storage capacity could be 128GB. The device is also confirmed to come with Android 11 OS. The camera and battery specifications are yet to be revealed but we can expect some trimmed-down features compared to the standard variant.

iQOO Z5 Pro Launch Also Tipped

Apart from the iQOO Z5x, the rumor mill has also stated hinting at the iQOO Z5 Pro's launch. Another tipster called @Arsenal on Weibo has shared the Pro variant's development. The tipster hasn't revealed much about the upcoming handset. However, it is expected to be an upgrade over the standard iQOO Z5 powered by the Dimensity 1100/ Dimensity 1200 SoC or the Snapdragon 870 processor.

The iQOO Z5x and iQOO Z5 Pro's launch timeline is yet to be announced. It is also not clear if both smartphones will be announced on the same day or separately. We should get the details in the coming weeks.

