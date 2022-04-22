Just In
iQOO Z6 4G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Coming Alongside Z6 Pro 5G
iQOO has already confirmed that it is launching Z6 Pro 5G on April 27 in India. Besides, a report recently revealed that the brand will launch the 4G variant of the Z6 5G that was announced last month in India. The key features and pricing of the iQOO Z6 4G were also tipped online. Now, the launch date of the Z6 4G has officially been confirmed for April 27.
iQOO Z6 4G India Launch On April 27
Now, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya told 91mobiles that iQOO Z6 4G will launch on April 27 alongside the Z6 Pro 5G. In terms of features, the upcoming iQOO Z6 4G is confirmed to be different from the 5G model. Apart from this, the iQOO executive did not reveal anything about the iQOO Z6 4G.
iQOO Z6 4G Expected Features & Pricing
The iQOO Z6 4G is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate panel. It will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is believed to support additional storage expansion.
There will be a 5,000 mAh battery unit which will come with 44W fast charging support. For imaging, the iQOO Z6 4G is said to come with a dual-rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, the phone will likely have a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.
Moreover, it will run Android 12 based FunTouchOS 12 and include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, the iQOO Z6 4G will support 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port for charging. As far as the price is concerned, the device is said to be launched with a starting price of Rs. 14,999 in India. It is also tipped to come with black and blue color options.
iQOO Z6 4G: How Is It Different From 5G Model?
Starting with the display, the iQOO Z6 5G was announced with an IPS LCD panel, while the 4G variant is said to have an AMOLED panel. However, the 5G model supports a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the iQOO Z6 4G variant doesn't. As it is expected to support a 60Hz refresh rate.
One of the key highlights will be the charging speed of the 4G variant which is said to support 44W charging tech, while the 5G model was launched with an 18W charging speed. However, the 5G variant has a better chipset and camera module compared to the 4G variant. It also remains to be seen whether the 4G model will come different or similar design to the 5G variant.
Additionally, the iQOO Z6 4G is believed to go on sale via Amazon India like other iQOO phones. However, there is no info regarding the launch event. The brand might host a launch event or will simply list the devices on the e-commerce site.
