iQOO Z6 4G Tipped To Launch On April 27 Alongside iQOO Z6 Pro 5G; Key Features, Pricing Revealed

iQOO launched the Z6 5G last month in India. The brand has also confirmed that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is launching on April 27 in India. The design, features, and pricing of the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro 5G have also been revealed.

Now, the latest development has claimed that the brand will also bring a 4G variant of the iQOO Z6 alongside the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G on the same day. Also, the key features, storage, and pricing of the iQOO Z6 4G have been tipped.

iQOO Z6 4G Launching On April 27

iQOO has not revealed anything regarding the launch of the iQOO Z6 4G in India. The latest info by PassionateGeekz claimed that iQOO will launch the iQOO Z6 4G alongside the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G on April 27 in India. The report also revealed that the device will be launched in three storage configurations - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. It is said to come in black and blue color options.

iQOO Z6 4G Features In India

As per the report, the iQOO Z6 4G will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor which will be paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

Furthermore, the iQOO Z6 4G is likely to offer a dual-rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, the phone might sport a 16MP selfie camera sensor. A 5,000 mAh battery unit fuel the device which is said to come with 44W fast charging support.

On the software front, it will run Android 12 based FunTouchOS 12. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port for connectivity.

iQOO Z6 4G Expected Price & Sale Date In India

The report further stated that the iQOO Z6 4G will come with a starting price of Rs. 14,999 in India. Like other iQOO devices, it will also be available via Amazon India.

It is said to go on sale starting May 4 along with the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. If the brand has any plan to launch the iQOO Z6 4G, we expect it will soon confirm officially. Until then, we'll request you to take this with a pinch of salt.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Details We Known So Far

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is confirmed to come under Rs. 25,000 segment. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and support 66W FlashCharge. The brand also confirmed the device will include extended RAM technology and VC liquid cooling system.

Apart from this, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is expected to flaunt a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with 1300 nits of brightness. There will be triple camera system housing a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

