iQOO Z6 Pro 5G India Launch On April 27; Snapdragon 778G SoC, 66W FlashCharge Confirmed

iQOO has finally confirmed the launch date of the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in India. The Pro variant will be announced on April 27 in the country. Apart from the launch date, the brand has also confirmed the processor, charging speed, and the pricing of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. Besides, YouTuber Tech Burner has shared a video that reveals its full design and specs. Let's dive into details.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that the device is launching on April 27 in India. It remains to be seen whether the brand will host a launch event or will be simply listed on the e-commerce site.

The buZZZ is real! The #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ6Pro is launching on 27th April with the Snapdragon 778 5G and 66W FlashCharge.



Stay tuned for the launch of India's Fastest 5G Smartphone in the 25K Segment*. https://t.co/CAstL96vKh It's gonna be super lit🔥



*T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/7nSeiB5j7l — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 14, 2022

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Design & Features We Known So Far

Going by the shared video, the device looks like it will be very lightweight. The volume rockers and the power button will be on the right edge. The SIM tray and speakers are seen at the bottom of the handset. However, it will skip the headphone jack. At the rear panel, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will have a triple camera system placed into a rectangular module along with a dual LED flash.

In terms of features, the phone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The brand also revealed it will come with 66W FlashCharge support. Upfront, the phone will have a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with 1300 nits of brightness. The triple camera system will include a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The battery and the resolution of the selfie camera are still unknown.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G India Pricing

The exact pricing of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is under wraps. However, the brand confirmed it will be India's fastest smartphone in Rs. 25,000 segment. The sale details will be disclosed on the launch day. Furthermore, it can be purchased via Amazon and the brand's official site in India. The upcoming device is believed to be a great competitor for the other mid-range devices under Rs. 25,000 range.

