Is It Time For Rollable Smartphones? LG Teases One At CES 2021

For the past few years, we have been coming across reports regarding flexible smartphones from a few leading manufacturers. A number of flexible smartphones have been hitting the ground of late though the tech is still in the nascent stages. One such company that is working on foldable smartphones is LG. At the CES 2021, the South Korean tech giant has proven that it is pepping the solutions to fast track the adoption of this tech.

LG Rollable Smartphone

At the CES 2021, LG teased a rollable smartphone. Notably, rollable smartphones are gradually becoming a trend and LG has hit the rumor mills several times in the past. It is clear that LG has used the rollable smartphone to hold the virtual stage at the event with its Head of Global Marketing and SVP Jin-hong Kim speaking at the event.

Basically, it is just a teaser and nothing more than that. LG did not divulge any details pertaining to the rollable smartphone but it comes as a surprise as LG doesn't unveil such smartphones at the CES. Usually, LG keeps entry-level and mid-range devices for the CES and not flagship models. We can expect the company to rollout this device later, probably at the MWC next month.

While LG has teased a rollable smartphone, this is not the first time that the company has rolled out this tech. Already, LG launched a rollable OLED TV that is available for purchase. Basically, the TV is just the same thing but in a relatively smaller package.

Time For Rollable Smartphones

What we need to note is that this is not the first time that we are coming across rollable smartphones. Back in CES 2020, TCL showcased its rollable smartphone, which was a non-working prototype. It just had a printed screen on it and it can be rolled and unrolled. However, it wasn't possible to open apps on it. Likewise, Oppo also showcased a rollable smartphone last year that worked.

As many big players are focusing on rollable smartphones, it makes us believe that it could be the next big thing in the smartphone world. It could be quite interesting to see how the same works.

