Is Nokia XR20 The Rugged Smartphone That HMD Global Is Teasing? News oi-Vivek

HMD Global is currently teasing the launch of a new rugged smartphone. According to the teaser, the upcoming Nokia smartphone can be used without a case, and the smartphone might have just leaked ahead of launch.

According to the website lovenokia, the company is teasing the Nokia XR20, and its renders have been leaked by the same platform. However, the Nokia XR20's camera module does not resemble the camera module on the teaser image shared by the company, which makes us think otherwise.

A Rugged Smartphone?

According to the teaser and the leak, it almost becomes evident that the Nokia XR20 is indeed a rugged smartphone and is likely to offer plastic and rubbed construction and is likely to offer IP certifications for water and dust resistance.

The image also confirms that the Nokia XR20 will have a quad-camera setup. Given the current trend, the device is likely to offer a wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, depth sensor, and a macro lens.

Besides, the teaser image also confirms that the Nokia XR20 will have a USB Type-C port for charging and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Last but not the least, the smartphone also has a large speaker cutout at the bottom portion along with a slot to a keychain.

Nokia XR20 Expected Specifications

According to the same report, the Nokia XR20 will have a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution along with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As per the operating system, the smartphone will ship with Android 11 with stock UI and is likely to receive an Android 12 update in the near future. The smartphone is likely to be fueled by a 4,630 mAh battery and is likely to support fast charging.

From a pure specifications perspective, the Nokia XR20 isn't that impressive. However, the smartphone is going to be a rugged device, which is expected to be the unique selling point for this phone and is expected to cost over Rs. 15,000 in India.

Best Mobiles in India