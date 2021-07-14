Nokia X20 India Launch Scheduled For July 21; Better Than Chinese Counterparts? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this year, HMD Global unveiled its affordable 5G offering dubbed Nokia X20 alongside the Nokia X10. Both these devices were listed at the SAR value section of the company's India website which suggested an imminent launch. Now, the device's launch has been officially teased by the company for the Indian market. The brand will be introducing a rugged variant of the handset dubbed the Nokia XR20. What new this handset will offer? Let's find out:

Nokia X20/XR20 India Launch Officially Confirmed

In a tweet by Nokia Mobile India, the X20's launch has been confirmed for July 21. The teaser poster doesn't reveal anything specific besides the launch date and the image of the rear panel of the handset. It has been over few months since this handset made its debut in the international market and we can expect it to pack the same internals in the Indian market as well.

Nokia X20: What Can We Expect?

The Nokia X20 is one of the company's first affordable 5G smartphones which is equipped with the Snapdragon 480 processor. The octa-core Qualcomm processor comes with 5G network connectivity and has Adreno 619 GPU support. The device has been announced with up to 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage option. We can expect the same configuration in India as well.

The Nokia X20 is packed with a 6.67-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The panel supports 450 nits peak brightness and has a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The optics are handled by a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera.

The device has an additional 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor a 2MP depth lens, and another 2MP macro sensor. The unit gets a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. The Nokia X20 runs on Android 11 OS and offers a stock UI. One of the other highlights of this affordable 5G smartphone is the IP52 certification which makes it splashproof. Completing the package is a 4,470 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Is Nokia X20 A Safe Bet In The Affordable Segment?

Nokia has been amongst the popular non-Chinese smartphone brands in India which cater to all categories of users. However, the company has a stronghold in the affordable and mid-range segment with its products.

The upcoming Nokia X20 or the XR20 (rugged edition) is also an affordable device that follows the modern trend of 5G network connectivity. The features offered by this handset are also competent when compared to their Chinese counterparts. If the company gets its pricing correct, it would be a safe bet in the affordable segment.

