    Is OnePlus Clover A Carbon Copy Of Oppo A53?

    By
    |

    A recent leak about the upcoming budget smartphone stirred up the internet. OnePlus, a brand associated with flagship smartphones is finally making a budget smartphone, that too with a 400 series Qualcomm chipset and a 720p display.

    Is OnePlus Clover A Carbon Copy Of Oppo A53?

     

    Now, it looks like the OnePlus Clover is likely to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Oppo A53. Most if not all the features and specifications of the Oppo A53 matches with the upcoming budget OnePlus smartphone.

    Do note that, both OnePlus and Oppo belong to BBK Electronics and OnePlus smartphones in India are being manufactured by Oppo. It is not the first time we are seeing a sub-brand copying design and features from the brand that it associates.

    Oppo A53 Has Its Own Pros And Cons

    The Oppo A53 stands out in the budget smartphone crowd for some of the features that it offers. For one, this is one of the first smartphones in the world with a 720p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. And OnePlus is likely to retain this feature for the Clover.

    The same goes for the processor as well. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 is a relatively new entry-level octa-core processor and the leak suggests that the Clover will also be based on the same chipset.

    Then comes to the camera, the OnePlus Clover will have a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor. Guess what, the Oppo A53 has an identical camera setup. Even in terms of design and aesthetics, the OnePlus Clover is likely to mimic the Oppo A53.

    There Will Be At Least Two Differences

    Though the OnePlus Clover seems to have blatantly copied every possible feature from the Oppo A53, the device will have at least two distinct features. The OnePlus Clover is said to come with a 6,000 mAh battery when compared to the 5,000 mAh battery on the Oppo A53.

     

    And the OnePlus Clover will run on OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 OS, whereas the Oppo A53 runs on ColorOS 7. The Clover is expected to cost around $200 in select markets and is expected to launch in September 2020.

    Sunday, August 30, 2020, 7:07 [IST]
