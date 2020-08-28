OnePlus Clover Specs Leaked; Most Affordable OnePlus Smartphone? News oi-Vivek

It looks like OnePlus is going to disrupt the budget smartphone market in select countries with yet another cheap Android smartphone. According to the latest report from Android Central, the company is all set to launch a new entry-level smartphone code-named OnePlus Clover, and here are the details regarding the same.

Just like how the OnePlus Nord was limited to Indian and a few European countries, the OnePlus Clover will be a US-exclusive device. Considering the leaked specifications, the Clover is the most underpowered and likely to be the most affordable smartphone from the brand.

OnePlus Clover Specifications

According to the report, the OnePlus Clover will be based on the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 490 SoC. If this turns out to be true, then the possible OnePlus Clover will be the most underpowered smartphone that the company has ever made. Do note that, the recently launched Oppo A53 is powered by this chipset, and it costs Rs. 12,990 in India.

The OnePlus Clover is also said to pack a 720p resolution IPS LCD screen with a 6.52-inch screen size. This is again a setback in terms of raw-hardware and there are no OnePlus smartphones other than the Clover that offers sub 1080p resolution.

The smartphone will have a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor accompanied by dual 2MP sensors. As of now, there is no information on the selfie camera of the OnePlus Clover.

Though it looks like the company has made every possible compromise to make the OnePlus Clover as affordable as possible, a few features like a massive 6,000 mAh battery and the 3.5mm headphone jack are something that we haven't seen on any OnePlus smartphones in the recent past. Considering the battery size, the OnePlus Clover can likely offer an all-day battery life.

OnePlus Clover India Pricing

The device is likely to be priced around $200 (possibly $199) and if it gets launched in India, it is likely to be priced around Rs. 12,000.

It looks like the company is betting big on the OxygenOS to make software optimizations so that even with the entry-level specs sheet the Clover will offer the best possible smartphone experience at the budget territory.

