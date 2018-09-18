ENGLISH

Is Realme 2 Pro a rebranded Oppo A7x? Expected specifications and pricing, and more

Realme 2 Pro is expected to come with a glass back

    Realme, the sub smartphone brand of Oppo recently launched the Realme 2 smartphone in India for a starting price of Rs 8,999. The Realme 2 did offer a modern design, notch display, fingerprint sensor, and, a dual camera setup. However, the device received a lot of criticism, as the smartphone was powered by an underpowered processor, compared to the Realme 1.

    So, to cater to those power-users, the company is launching the Realme 2 Pro in India on the 27th of September. The company has released a new teaser of the Realme 2 Pro, hinting at the design of the smartphone. According to the teaser, the Realme 2 Pro will have a water drop notch (similar to the one seen on the Vivo V11 Pro) with a premium glass-like back.

    Oppo A7x is the Realme 2 Pro?

    The teaser does hint towards the fact that, the Realme 2 Pro could be the re-branded version of the Oppo A7x, which was recently launched in China. As the Realme 2 is also a re-branded version of the Oppo A5. So, the Realme 2 Pro (comparing the teaser video footage with the Oppo A7x images) the Oppo A7x might get launched in India as the Realme 2 Pro with an aggressive price tag.

    Realme 2 Pro specifications (based on Oppo A7x)

    This specs sheet is made considering the fact that the Realme 2 Pro could have similar specifications as of the Oppo A7x. The Realme 2 Pro will have a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, offering 409ppi. As of now, there is no information on the type of protection used on the Realme 2 pro.

    The smartphone will be powered by the flagship MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, which is an Octa-core processor with 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 CPUs and Mali-G72 MP3. The smartphone will have at least 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for storage expansion up to 256 GB.

    The Realme 2 Pro will have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone will have a 16 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Video recording on both the cameras will be limited to 1080 @ 30fps.

    On the connectivity front, the device will have a dual SIM card slot with dual 4G LTE or VoLTE support on both the SIM slots with Bluetooth 4.2, dual-channel Wi-Fi and FM Radio.

    The Realme 2 Pro will come with a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port (which is disappointing) and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom ColorOS 5.2, and, will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the future software update.

    Realme 2 Pro price (expected)

    Considering the previous comments from the Company's head, the base variant of the Realme 2 Pro is expected to be priced below Rs 15,000 price mark, and the top of the line variant is expected to cost below Rs 20,000.

