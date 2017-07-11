Is Redmi 4X the cheapest 4GB RAM+64GB ROM phone? Xiaomi President thinks so

While it has not even been ten years since Xiaomi was founded, the company has already made a name for itself in the smartphone industry. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is known for offering feature-rich smartphones at cheap prices.

So naturally, Xiaomi devices are quite popular in emerging markets where pricing plays a huge role in the buying decision. This year, the company has already launched a few smartphones, out of which the Redmi 4X is quite well-received. To remind you, it was launched back in February in two memory variants. The first one with 2GB RAM and 16BG ROM and the second one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Later in April, Xiaomi released another variant of the Redmi 4X with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Initially, it was priced at 1099 Yuan, which is quite low as compared to other smartphones that offer the same storage configuration. There's more, a particular retailer is offering the device at a reduced price of 974 Yuan.

So it makes quite sense what Lin Bin, the Xiaomi President, has claimed. According to him, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X is the cheapest phone in the market that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This was first reported by Gizmochina. Well, we can't say how true is his claims until we delve deep into this matter.

As of now, it is safe to say that if not the cheapest, the Redmi 4X is definitely one of the cheapest smartphones featuring 4GB RAM+64GB ROM combination.