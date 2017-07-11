Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A specs leak; dual rear camera expected

Yesterday, we came across the leaked image of the Redmi Note 5A's retail box. There were claims that this smartphone will be a budget device featuring a polycarbonate body. Also, the handset is likely to feature low-end specifications than the Redmi Note 5 that was leaked earlier.

Following this leak, a well-known Chinese leakster @mmddj_china has taken to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to reveal the potential specifications of the alleged Redmi Note 5A. Going by the post, the Redmi Note 5A might feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with the FT5435 FocalTech touchscreen controller. Under its hood, there is claimed to be a Snapdragon 625 SoC as in the Redmi Note 4 paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory space.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Dual rear camera system expected The leak further tips that the Redmi Note 5A will be the first Redmi Note 4 series smartphone to feature dual rear cameras. The dual rear camera system is said to include a wide-angle OV12A10 sensor and an OV13880 sensor from OmniVision. The selfie camera is believed to be a Samsung SSK5E8 sensor. Also, the Redmi Note 5A is believed to feature a fingerprint scanner at its rear. Retail box leaked As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A retail box leaked online showing the Mi symbol at the top right corner. The box appeared to be in full red color as shown in the image above. Will help Xiaomi increase the sales While the Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 sales have been setting groundbreaking sales in many markets including India, the presence of the dual rear cameras would definitely help Xiaomi to touch higher levels of sales. We say this as the Redmi Note 4 created a record by selling over 1 million units in 45 days of its launch and the Redmi 4 broke this record by selling over 1 million units in just a span of 30 days.