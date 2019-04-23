itel A44 Air smartphone receives a price cut now available for sale at Rs 4,399 News oi-Karan Sharma itel A44 smartphone with AI camera capabilities receives a price drop in India. Now up for sale at Rs 4,399.

Itel is known for its smartphones and recently the company has come up with a new addition to its portfolio which comes with an immersive full-screen display, AI enabled the dual camera and with its speedy face unlock. The company called it itel A44 Air and launched it with a price point of Rs 4,999. However, now the smartphone receives a price cut and up for grabs at Rs 4,399. So if you are planning to purchase a smartphone within Rs 5000 then you can consider this also.

The itel A44 Air comes with a 5.45-inch full-screen FWVGA+ display with a resolution of 480x960 pixels. The itel A44 Air comes with advanced features to ensure an enthralling experience for customers. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core 1.4Ghz SC9832E processor, clubbed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of 5MP + 0.08MP AI camera sensors with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 2MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The company claims that the camera sensors deliver clear low-light photos with the AI Super Night Shot mode along with other delightful features like AI HD video recording and portrait bokeh effect.

The itel A44 Air has premium looking back panels with a chequered design for good grip in hands and is available in vibrant colours such as Blusher Gold, Elegant Blue and Slate Grey. itel A44 Air is backed by 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 32GB.