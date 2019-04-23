ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    itel A44 Air smartphone receives a price cut now available for sale at Rs 4,399

    itel A44 smartphone with AI camera capabilities receives a price drop in India. Now up for sale at Rs 4,399.

    By
    |

    Itel is known for its smartphones and recently the company has come up with a new addition to its portfolio which comes with an immersive full-screen display, AI enabled the dual camera and with its speedy face unlock. The company called it itel A44 Air and launched it with a price point of Rs 4,999. However, now the smartphone receives a price cut and up for grabs at Rs 4,399. So if you are planning to purchase a smartphone within Rs 5000 then you can consider this also.

    itel A44 Air smartphone receives a price cut now at Rs 4,399

     

    The itel A44 Air comes with a 5.45-inch full-screen FWVGA+ display with a resolution of 480x960 pixels. The itel A44 Air comes with advanced features to ensure an enthralling experience for customers. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core 1.4Ghz SC9832E processor, clubbed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

    On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of 5MP + 0.08MP AI camera sensors with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 2MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The company claims that the camera sensors deliver clear low-light photos with the AI Super Night Shot mode along with other delightful features like AI HD video recording and portrait bokeh effect.

    The itel A44 Air has premium looking back panels with a chequered design for good grip in hands and is available in vibrant colours such as Blusher Gold, Elegant Blue and Slate Grey. itel A44 Air is backed by 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 32GB.

    Read More About: itel Itel A44 Air smartphone news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue