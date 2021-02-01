itel A47, Yet Another Budget Smartphone Launched: Price And Availability News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, itel announced the launch of an affordable smartphone dubbed Vision 1 Pro in India. Soon after the same, the company hit the headlines for the imminent launch of another budget smartphone in its A series. We event came across a report revealing what we can expect from the device in terms of design and the e-commerce portal Amazon India listed the same.

Now, the itel A47 has been announced as a result of an exclusive tie-up with Amazon. It is priced at Rs. 5,499, which makes it easily affordable to a majority of the budget smartphone buyers. Notably, it has been launched as an Android Go edition device.

itel A47 Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the itel A47 is on par with the other budget smartphones in this price bracket. It flaunts a 5.5-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the itel A47 is powered by a quad-core processor of an unknown chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. This processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage capacity along with a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB additional storage space.

Running Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), the itel A47 gets the power from a 3020mAh battery, which keeps the lights turned on. The other aspects of the smartphone from itel include a dual-camera setup with a 5MP AI camera sensor. At the front, there is another 5MP camera sensor for selfies along with soft flash. Notably, the budget smartphone comes with camera effects such as smart recognition, beauty mode, portrait mode and other aspects.

Furthermore, the itel A47 comes with dual security features such as multi-functional fingerprint sensor for customized and secure shortcuts and face unlock, which is claimed to unlock the smartphone in just 0.2 seconds. It comes with standard connectivity aspects and a micro USB port. The itel A47 comes in two color options such as Ice Lake Blue and Cosmic Purple.

Best Mobiles in India