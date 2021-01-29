itel To Launch A47 In India On February 1; Expected Price Under Rs. 6,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

itel recently launched the Vision 1 Pro smartphone in India. Now, it is all set to introduce another budget handset called the itel A47 on February 1. Now, a render of the phone has revealed its entire design. Besides, the microsite for the itel A47 is also live on Amazon, which confirms the availability of the handset on the platform.

Amazon listing touts the handset to have a big curved display, better storage, and best security. Besides, it will also come with a 32GB ROM and a dedicated expandable memory card slot. For security, there will be a rear fingerprint sensor as per the image.

itel A47 Details

Going by the renders, the itel A47 will have a 5.5-inch HD+ display with thick bezels on the front and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is said to come with 2GB RAM. However, the processor name and the camera details are still under wraps. As per the report, it might pack a dual-rear camera which includes an 8MP main lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, the handset is expected to sport a 5MP selfie camera. Software-wise, it might run Android 10 (Go Edition).

The volume rocker and power button are said to be placed on the right edge and the microUSB port will be on the bottom. Other aspects of the handset will include a speaker grille, a 3.5mm audio jack.

itel A47 Price In India (Expected)

According to the report, the price of the itel A47 in India will fall under Rs. 6,000. Considering this, the company seems to make a good place in the market through its budget segment phones. Besides, the itel Vision 1 Pro is available in the country at Rs. 6,599. The handset offers features like 6.52- inch HD+ IPS display, a 4,000 mAh battery, a triple rear lens setup, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India