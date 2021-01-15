Itel Launches Vision 1 Pro Smartphone: Price, Specification, And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Vision 1 smartphone, iTel has now announced the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Vision 1 PRO smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,599 and comes with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM, face unlock, and fingerprint sensor.

iTel Vision 1 Pro Specification

The iTel Vision 1 Pro features a 6.52- inch HD+ IPS waterdrop in cell display along with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. It has a 4,000mAh Li-polymer battery, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB internal storage. The Vision 1 Pro comes with a massive 4000 mAh non-removable battery, 24 hours usage, seven hours of playing video, six hours of gaming, 800 hours standby, and 35 hours for playing music. Besides, the smartphone is equipped with an AI triple camera along with a primary and flashlight at the back.

Then, there is a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. Besides, the smartphone supports several modes like AI beauty mode, Portrait mode, Pano mode, Pro mode, low light mode, and HDR mode. The smartphone runs Android 10 operating software and it comes with dual security features like a fingerprint sensor and face unlock. The smartphone also comes with a protective case, user manual, USB cable, user manual, and warranty card. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with an offer, where customers will get Free Mono BT headset for a limited period.

Itel Sells 7 Crore Handsets

Meanwhile, iTel announced that it has sold 7 crore smartphones in India in its five years of operations. "Over the last five years, iTel has seen robust growth and has successfully secured its position amongst the top three industry leaders in its segment," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said. Additionally, the company is planning to bring new devices in other categories.

Best Mobiles in India