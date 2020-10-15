Itel Plans To Launch A48 Smartphone Soon With 3,000mAh Battery News oi-Priyanka Dua

Itel is reportedly planning to bring a new smartphone to the country. The upcoming Itel A48 smartphone is likely to launch before this festive season. Besides, the smartphone is likely to be available at affordable prices.

The Itel A48 smartphone is expected to have an HD waterdrop, display, fingerprint scanner, big display, and a big battery, reports Mobile Indian. The report said that the smartphone will have a dual security feature. In fact, it is expected that the A48 smartphone will target tier III and below regions, which clearly shows that it will be under Rs. 10,000.

Itel A48 Expected Specification: Details

The smartphone will have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, a 3,000 mAh battery, 5MP rear, and 5MP front camera. It will have a dual SIM and a 6.1-inch screen along with a 720 x 1520 resolution. The A48 smartphone is likely to run the Android 10 operating system. It will have a face unlock feature and will be available in four colours, such as Gradation Purple, Gradation Black, and Gradation Green.

In addition, the smartphone will feature expandable memory up to 128GB. On the connectivity front, the smartphone will have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, speaker, 3.5mm audio jack, and infrared. This development comes soon after the company launched smart televisions in the country. The newly launched six smart televisions come in 32-inch to 55-inch screen sizes at a starting price of Rs. 8,999. The smart TVs come in three different series, such as the Itel I series, Itel C series, and the Itel A.

Furthermore, the company is targetting tier III cities for the newly launched smart TVs. The I series of smart televisions are priced at Rs.34, 999 and Rs. 24,999, while the HD smart TVs are available at Rs. 21,999, and 11,999, respectively.

