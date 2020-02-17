itel Launches Vision 1 Smartphone With 2GB RAM And 4000mAh Battery For Rs. 5,499 News oi-Priyanka Dua

itel, a Transsion Holding brand, has announced a new Vision 1 smartphone in India. The newly launched budget-centric smartphone is priced at Rs. 5,499, and it will be available in two colors i. e gradation blue and gradation purple.

The company is offering a free Bluetooth wireless headset of Rs. 799. In fact, itel has joined hands with Reliance Jio to offer a cashback of Rs. 2,200 along with 25GB data.

itel Vision 1 Specifications And Features

The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.08-inch HD+IPS waterdrop display along with 1560 x 720 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved laminated display. The smartphone is equipped with a 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor. It supports 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

It can be expanded further up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. On the imaging front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes 8MP primary lens and a 0.08MP secondary sensor. Upfront, you'll get a 5MP camera along with AI beauty mode.

Furthermore, the smartphone runs the Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It is loaded with 4,000mAh battery, which itel claims can offer 820 hours of standby, 45 hours of playing music, Eight hours of playing video, 24 hours of average usage, and seven hours of gaming. It also has a fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the Vision 1 offers Bluetooth, dual-SIM, micro USB port, and 4G VoLte. Lastly, the smartphone weighs 169 grams.

itel Emerges Number One Smartphone Brand Under Rs. 5,000

Meanwhile, the research firm Counterpoint highlighted that the brand becomes number one in the last quarter of 2019. The company is leading in the feature phone segment, followed by Samsung.

The report intimated that itel A46 (2 GB+32 GB) performs very well. Notably, the company is also planning to launch its smart televisions and music systems in India by the end of this year.

