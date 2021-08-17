itel A48, Android Go Smartphone Launched With Jio Benefits News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In an attempt to strengthen its A-series smartphone lineup, an affordable smartphone itel has launched a new smartphone in the country. Well, the brand has launched the All Rounder Smartphone A48, which comes with a reloaded avatar and exclusive benefits from Jio.

The itel A48 carries the credits of being the most affordable smartphone with 2GB of RAM and waterdrop notch display. It is priced at Rs. 6,399 and bundles benefits such as one time screen replacement offer that lets users avail free one-time screen replacement if the screen is broken within 100 days of purchasing the device.

JioExclusive Offer

The itel A48 comes with the JioExclusive offer. Under this special offer, customers buying the itel A48 and enroll for JioExclusive offer will be entitled to instant price support of Rs. 512 and additional benefits worth Rs. 4000.

With this offer, users of the itel smartphone can enjoy high-speed data connectivity via the Jio network while calling and SMS can me made from any operator's SIM card. This offer is applicable to both new and existing Jio subscribers. This initiative is aimed at the entry-level smartphone users who want to bridge the digital divide by providing them with an affordable product and seamless connectivity.

itel A48 Specifications

To detail its specifications, the itel A48 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a 2.5D TP lens for better design. The screen flaunts a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the smartphone from itel uses a quad-core 1.4GHz processor for multi-tasking capabilities. It is an Android Go smartphone running Android 10 (Go Edition).

The other hardware aspects of the itel A48 include 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space along with support for expandable storage space of up to 128GB. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone along with smart power-saving features. There is a multi-feature fingerprint sensor and fast face unlock as well.

For imaging, the itel A48 uses a dual 5MP AF rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera within the waterdrop notch along with AI Beauty Mode. Furthermore, the smartphone has standard connectivity features including dual 4G VoLTE. It has been launched in three color options - Gradation Black, Gradation Purple, and Gardient Green.

